From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that Lassa fever has killed 155 people in the seven months of 2025.

This was contained in a statement released by NCDC in Abuja on Tuesday.

NCDC said, in total for 2025, 21 states recorded at least one confirmed case across 105 Local Government Areas, and that 89 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from five states, namely Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi, while 11 per cent were reported from 16 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 89 per cent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32 per cent, Bauchi 23 per cent, Edo

17 per cent, Taraba 14 per cent, and Ebonyi 3 per cent.”

NCDC said the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years, and the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8, adding that the number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024.

It further confirmed that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 29, and the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) are coordinating response activities at all levels.