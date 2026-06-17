Law firm appoints Eunice Alasa deputy managing partner

KENNA, a Lagos-based corporate law firm, has appointed Ms Eunice Alasa as its Deputy Managing Partner with effect from June 17, 2026.

The firm announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday, saying Alasa, a partner in its Governance and Financial Services practice, will work with the Managing Partner on the firm’s leadership and operations.

According to the statement, Alasa advises clients on governance and transactional matters, with a focus on the telecommunications, energy and financial services sectors. She also provides legal counsel on regulatory and commercial issues.

The Managing Partner of KENNA, Ituah Imhanze, described Alasa as an experienced legal practitioner whose expertise and leadership would support the firm’s continued growth.

Senior Partner, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), also congratulated Alasa on the appointment, saying her elevation reflects her contributions to the firm’s legal practice over the years.

KENNA, which has offices in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu, provides legal services in dispute resolution as well as transactions in the energy, telecommunications and financial services sectors.