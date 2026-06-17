Law firm appoints Eunice Alasa deputy managing partner

17 June 2026 6:58 pm WAT

Seyi Babalola By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
IMG-20260617-WA0046

KENNA, a Lagos-based corporate law firm, has appointed Ms Eunice Alasa as its Deputy Managing Partner with effect from June 17, 2026.

The firm announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday, saying Alasa, a partner in its Governance and Financial Services practice, will work with the Managing Partner on the firm’s leadership and operations.

According to the statement, Alasa advises clients on governance and transactional matters, with a focus on the telecommunications, energy and financial services sectors. She also provides legal counsel on regulatory and commercial issues.

The Managing Partner of KENNA, Ituah Imhanze, described Alasa as an experienced legal practitioner whose expertise and leadership would support the firm’s continued growth.

Senior Partner, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), also congratulated Alasa on the appointment, saying her elevation reflects her contributions to the firm’s legal practice over the years.

KENNA, which has offices in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu, provides legal services in dispute resolution as well as transactions in the energy, telecommunications and financial services sectors.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News