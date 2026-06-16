A/ Ibom govt, WHO unveil long acting injectable drug for prevention of HIV

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government in partnership with World Health Organization (WHO) have joined global movement to end HIV through the launch of a long acting injectable vaccine known as Lenacapvir (LEN -PrEP) to fight spread of HIV in the state.

Speaking in Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital during the public presentation of the injection, the state Deputy Governor Dr Akon Eyakenyi said the injection remains a major milestone in the fight against HIV/ AIDS in the state .

Eyakenyi noted that HIV has been a major challenge to public health globally and Africa in particular adding that Nigeria records 1.9m patients infected by the virus .

The Deputy Governor disclosed that out of the number , Akwa Ibom has experienced a higher prevalence of HIV than the national average adding that the introduction of the preventive injection will reduce cases of persons living with the disease in the state .

She commended scientists and researchers who have not relented in finding lasting solution to HIV problem .

” This is a major breakthrough in medical science . We thank scientists for their continuos research which led to the discovery of a long injectable for HIV prevention known as LENACAPAVIR ( LEN-PrEP) which we launch today in Akwa Ibom state

” To me , it is not a coincidence that it is happening at a time of His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno who is working assiduously to provide quality healthcare to every citizen and households through Arise Agenda ”

The Deputy Governor assured health workers that she will mention to governor Umo to sign the bill against stigmatization of HIV patients into law so that many will take the injection without fear of stigmatization

” Not that the governor refuses to sign the bill into law . It has to pass through processes so that when it comes out there will be no mistakes”

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Health Dr Ekem John insisted that HIV has no cure describing the invention of the new injection as the mother of all initiatives as the launch of the injection is a game changer in the fight against HIV

John explained that Akwa Ibom was selected out of 8 states in Nigeria for the pilot study because of high prevalence of the disease in the state.

” HIV has reduced in Akwa Ibom from 5.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent . The fight against the disease is ongoing and it has reduced drastically.

” Bringing this injection to the public is not a license for citizens to abandon use of condoms . We still advise the use of condoms, total abstinence and maintenance of one sex partner as another form of preventing HIV.

” If you take the injection also back up with your condoms to prevent HIV” he said