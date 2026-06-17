Hat-trick: World must accept Messi as GOAT – Ronaldo

Brazil legend, Ronaldo De Lima said Lionel Messi’s hat-trick at the ongoing World Cup has further solidified his status as greatest of all time, a fact he said the world must accept.

Ronaldo stated this after Messi netted three against Algeria, becoming the oldest player to do so at the World Cup.

With 16 goals, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also became World Cup joint topscorer, level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

Ronaldo, who scored 15 at the World Cup for Brazil, said the Argentine deserved the GOAT status.

He told Mundo Deportivo, “Every time Messi steps onto the pitch, everything else becomes historic and elegant. It’s time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the best player of all time.

“He continues to perform every season, and at the World Cup, yet there are still doubts about him. It’s an unforgettable and historic night that will go down in history forever.”