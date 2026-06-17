NNPC Ltd, TotalEnergies extend methane reduction partnership by two years

NNPC Limited and TotalEnergies have renewed their partnership on methane emissions reduction, extending the deployment of the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications (AUSEA) technology across NNPC Ltd’s upstream operations for another 24 months.

The extension is aimed at strengthening efforts to detect, measure and reduce methane and carbon emissions, while supporting NNPC Ltd’s gas flaring reduction obligations and broader decarbonisation targets.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by NNPC Limited’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, following the signing of the agreement at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the renewed agreement builds on an earlier deal signed in 2023 for the adoption of the AUSEA technology and is expected to help NNPC Ltd meet its commitments under the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), its participation in the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, and its ambition to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030.

The agreement was signed by NNPC Ltd’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mr Udy Ntia, and TotalEnergies Country Chair and Managing Director, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, on behalf of their respective organisations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ntia expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the first phase of the technology’s deployment and called for its expansion across more assets.

“Today’s signing represents a practical step in NNPC Limited’s journey to build a credible, transparent and action-oriented decarbonisation programme. Through the AUSEA initiative, we are strengthening our ability to detect, quantify and prioritise methane abatement opportunities using advanced measurement technology,” he said.

Ntia also advocated the institutionalisation of progress reporting in line with compliance requirements and highlighted the potential for technology transfer to enhance local capacity in emissions monitoring and management.

On his part, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President for Africa, Mr Mike Sangster, commended the long-standing cooperation between the two companies and reiterated TotalEnergies’ commitment to reducing emissions across its operations.

He noted that TotalEnergies was the first oil-producing company in Nigeria to eliminate routine gas flaring across all its assets, adding that the AUSEA technology played a significant role in achieving that milestone.

Sangster said the company remains focused on achieving near-zero methane emissions by 2030 and looks forward to deepening collaboration with NNPC Ltd in pursuit of that goal.

AUSEA is a drone-based emissions monitoring technology jointly developed by TotalEnergies, the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the University of Reims.

The technology enables operators to identify previously unaccounted emission sources, improve emissions reporting processes, review operational systems and implement corrective measures. It also provides estimates of flare combustion efficiency, helping operators strengthen environmental performance and regulatory compliance.

NNPC Ltd said the renewed partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to advancing cleaner energy operations, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting Nigeria’s transition towards a more sustainable oil and gas industry.