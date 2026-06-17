Alia revives Benue Links, expands across 33 states, FCT

The General Manager of Benue Links Nigeria Limited, Mr Alexander Fanafa, said the state-owned transport company has witnessed significant growth and transformation under the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia over the past three years.

Fanafa stated this while speaking to journalists as part of activities marking Governor Alia’s third anniversary in office. He highlighted major achievements recorded by the company since 2023.

According to him, one of the early interventions by the governor was the donation of three trucks, which enabled Benue Links to commence operations as a national carrier.

He said the company subsequently secured all necessary registrations and obtained certification to operate nationwide, expanding its reach beyond the state.

Fanafa noted that the company, which previously operated with only one permanent park, has acquired additional permanent parks through the governor’s support, adding that Benue Links now has operational parks in Abuja, Zaki-Biam and other locations, while efforts are ongoing to establish more parks in other strategic areas.

The General Manager disclosed that, beyond the 100 buses provided by the state government, the company has procured about 30 additional vehicles, including buses, taxis and utility vans, to ensure sustainability, while another coaster bus had already been purchased and was on its way from Lagos to further strengthen the fleet.

Fanafa explained that Governor Alia directed the company to reduce transport fares following the removal of fuel subsidy in order to cushion the economic hardship faced by commuters. According to him, the intervention was aimed at making transportation more affordable and ensuring that Benue Links remained a viable alternative for residents across the state.

He said the administration also refurbished three Marcopolo buses and deployed them for intra-city services to help moderate transport costs within Makurdi, noting that the buses currently operate on routes including Air Force Base, Wurukum, North Bank and George Akume Way, providing affordable transport options for residents.

The General Manager revealed that all previously inactive routes to local government headquarters in Benue State have been reopened. He explained that when the current management took over, only a few routes such as Makurdi–Otukpo and Makurdi–Zaki-Biam were functional, while several others had been abandoned.

He further stated that Benue Links has resumed operations in many parts of the country where services had previously been suspended, saying routes to cities such as Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin and Katsina have been restored, bringing the company’s operational coverage to at least 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fanafa said the company has successfully introduced an online booking platform that allows passengers to reserve tickets from the comfort of their homes. According to him, the ICT unit established under the current administration has trained staff, digitised operations and maintained a cybercrime-free booking system since its launch over a year ago.

The General Manager also disclosed that all vehicles operating under the Benue Links brand have undergone data capture and verification to ensure accountability and public confidence.

He added that the company has abolished casual employment, stressing that Governor Alia’s administration has prioritised permanent employment opportunities while strengthening the workforce needed to operate the expanded fleet.