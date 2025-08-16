From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Audu Zango, has confirmed the arrest of over one hundred suspected thugs during the conduct of by-elections in Bagwai LGA of the state.

Speaking to the media in Bagwai town, the Resident Electoral Commissioner indicated that the police have arrested the suspects while assuring that the suspects would be prosecuted in line with the Electoral Act.

Despite the incident, he declared that the elections had been generally peaceful across the election areas.

While further assessing the situation, he added that, “Voting materials arrived on time, though we have two cases where thugs disrupted the voting process; but the security agencies were on ground to ensure that normalcy was restored.”

He, however, admitted that Shanono LGA is more volatile but was assured that the security agencies deployed to the area were equal to the task.

He commended security agencies for providing adequate security in the voting areas.