From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has raised concerns over technical glitches that delayed the release of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results, affecting nearly 380,000 candidates.

He called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s public institutions to prevent such failures.

In a statement titled “When Glitches Become a National Crisis”, Obi commended JAMB Registrar Prof Is-haq Oloyede for admitting the error and expressing remorse. “Such accountability is commendable,” Obi said, stressing that the incident exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s institutional systems.

He spoke of the emotional and psychological toll on students, including reports of severe trauma and deaths, underscoring the need for reliable examination processes. “Such failures are not minor mishaps. They shake the very foundations of trust in our public institutions,” he noted.

Obi urged JAMB and similar bodies to implement robust quality assurance frameworks, including regular audits of technical infrastructure, transparent communication, and swift issue resolution.

“There must be no room for further glitches—not in JAMB, not in any arm of government. The cost of repeated failure is simply too high,” he stated.