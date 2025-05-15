From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has praised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its transparency in addressing issues from the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Deputy Director of Media and Communication, Paul Odenyi, the NOA described JAMB’s acknowledgement of its lapses as a commendable act of leadership.

“The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, lauded the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for demonstrating the kind of integrity and courage that public leadership demands. He noted that this act of forthrightness is not only a testament to Professor Oloyede’s personal values, but also aligned with the principles of the National Values Charter (NVC), which enjoins all public institutions to operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability,” Odenyi said.

However, Issa-Onilu urged JAMB to implement remedial measures for affected candidates, parents, and stakeholders. “While recognition of mistakes is the first step, redemption and restitution are other necessary steps to be taken. Having decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates as a way of redeeming the errors, it is imperative that JAMB considers appropriate compensation to mitigate the stress and anxiety these candidates may have suffered,” he said.

He emphasised NOA’s commitment to fostering a governance culture rooted in trust, integrity, and mutual respect. “JAMB’s example should serve as a model for other public institutions. When institutions own their mistakes and act to correct them, they earn the respect and confidence of the people,” Issa-Onilu stated.

Referring to the Citizen Codes in the National Values Charter, Issa-Onilu stressed that leadership is a shared responsibility. “Every citizen, whether in public service or private life, has a duty to uphold the core values of integrity, accountability, and transparency. These values are not optional—they are the pillars of a just and equitable society,” he said.

The NOA reaffirmed its dedication to promoting responsible leadership and value-driven citizenship. Issa-Onilu noted that the agency’s campaign to embed the National Values Charter’s ideals across society remains a key focus, as Nigeria strives for ethical and inclusive governance.