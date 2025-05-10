In a bid to checkmate mass failures in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), being organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a digital solutions company, Globacom, has said its Examination Preparatory Service can address the problems.

The company made this known following widespread concerns over the poor performance of students in the 2025 UTME

Examination Preparatory Service, according to Globacom, was specifically designed to help students excel in computer-based examinations and that it trains students on practical ways to excel in examinations, such as UTME, Junior and Senior West African Examination Council examinations as well as IELTS.

The 2025 UTME results released by JAMB on May 5 had elicited widespread concerns as more than 1.5million out of 1.9million candidates whose results were released scored below 200. A breakdown of the results released by JAMB on Monday showed that 983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199, while 488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored between 140 and 159.

Globacom said in a press statement in Lagos that the Glo Examination Preparatory Service would help combat poor examination performances, especially among secondary school students who take the listed examinations.

The company explained that the service offers targeted approach to exam preparation, allowing students to familiarise themselves with the format, structure, and content of the examinations they will undertake.

“By engaging with these practice materials, students can identify areas of weakness, reinforce their understanding of key concepts, and develop effective exam-taking strategies,” the statement stated.

According to Glo, users of the service which covers up to 20 subjects with links to educational videos and materials can subscribe by dialling *20791*6# on their mobile lines and selecting their intended exam from the menu.

The statement made it known that the content is supplied on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis and the user would be charged at the applicable price for each successful subscription, while specific exam categories would be treated under each content to allow users pick their choice examinations amongst the categories available in the service.

The categories include JSCE (Junior Secondary Certificate Exam); SSCE (Senior Secondary Certificate Exam); UTME Exam, otherwise called JAMB and A-Levels Examinations