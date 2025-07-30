By Adebowale Johnson

In a landmark initiative to boost women’s economic independence, the federal government-backed Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has empowered 40 women in Rivers State by providing them with credit-backed tricycles under the Queen Rider Programme. The recent distribution event in Port Harcourt marks one of many such efforts nationwide aimed at transforming livelihoods through accessible financing and promoting local manufacturing.

The Queen Rider Programme, developed in partnership with Gamma Mobility and financial institutions like Accion Microfinance Bank, is part of CREDICORP’s larger SCALE initiative (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises). It targets 3,700 women across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, offering them the means to own and operate tricycles produced locally by Simba TVS, which manufactures over 1,100 motorcycles and tricycles daily in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, CREDICORP’s managing director, Uzoma Nwagba, emphasized that the tricycles represent much more than just vehicles. “They symbolize ownership, autonomy, and agency,” he said.

According to Nwagba, the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for accessible consumer credit that enables Nigerians—including civil servants, artisans, and entrepreneurs—to own productive assets early in life. Beneficiaries are encouraged to leverage their tricycles as income-generating tools while adhering to flexible loan repayment plans designed to sustain the programme for future participants.

The initiative also reflects a strategic push to integrate women into sectors traditionally dominated by men, such as urban transportation, while stimulating growth in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. By driving demand for locally assembled vehicles, the programme concurrently supports the nation’s industrial policies and provides financial pathways to household dignity and self-reliance.

Further, CREDICORP is advancing credit access for digital tools like smartphones and laptops, helping young Nigerians engage with the digital economy.

Gamma Mobility co-founder, Sam Esiri, highlighted the empowerment narrative: “This is a powerful declaration that Nigerian women deserve full access to economic tools. Through this programme, they will control their incomes and shape their futures.”

Beneficiaries, including mothers like Mrs. Elizabeth John, expressed heartfelt gratitude and commitment to maximizing the opportunity.

The Queen Rider Programme continues to roll out nationwide, underpinning the government’s broader mission to economically include women and boost local enterprise through practical, credit-based solutions.