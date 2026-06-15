Customs, BAAF impact over 7,000 Almajiri children in Kano

By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Bella Amor Global Aid Foundation (BAAF), in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has successfully impacted the lives of more than 7,000 Almajiri children in Kano State through its humanitarian outreach programme tagged, “The Boy Child Life Matters Initiative / Mo’Feed Project.”

The four-day intervention focused on vulnerable pupils across five Tsangaya schools within Kano metropolis, with the aim of addressing critical welfare challenges affecting underserved children.

The outreach covered Dakata Tsangaya 1, Dakata Tsangaya 2, Dakata Tsangaya 3, Dakata Tsangaya 4, and Goron Dutse Tsangaya schools.

The official flag-off ceremony took place on May 15 and attracted Islamic religious leaders, community stakeholders, school heads, and other key participants who advocated stronger support systems and improved welfare for Almajiri children.

Field outreach activities were subsequently carried out on May 16 and 17 across the five schools, where humanitarian teams provided meals, clothing materials, and educational support to thousands of pupils.

According to the organisers, over 7,000 children were fed during the outreach, while more than 5,000 vulnerable pupils received clothing support. Copies of the Holy Qur’an were also distributed to the children as part of efforts to support both their welfare and spiritual development.

Speaking on the intervention, representatives of BAAF described the project as part of the foundation’s commitment to restoring dignity, hope, and humane living conditions for vulnerable children irrespective of their background.

However, the outreach also exposed disturbing realities surrounding the living conditions of many Almajiri pupils.

The humanitarian team disclosed that several children were found sleeping on bare floors in overcrowded and unhealthy environments, exposing them to severe health risks and harsh living conditions.

Moved by the situation witnessed during the field visits, BAAF announced plans for the second phase of the initiative in partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service.

The next phase, according to the foundation, will focus on improving the children’s sleeping conditions through the provision of mattresses and other essential welfare materials.

The foundation stressed that every child deserves dignity, care, protection, and access to humane living conditions regardless of social status.

BAAF further noted that the intervention highlights the importance of collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental organisations, religious leaders, and community stakeholders in addressing societal challenges affecting vulnerable populations.

The foundation expressed profound appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service for its partnership and support towards the successful execution of the project.

Special commendation was given to the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and commitment to humanitarian causes across the country.

BAAF also appreciated the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service for its coordination and active involvement throughout the outreach exercise.

The foundation equally recognised Comptroller MP Ibrahim for his contributions and support during the field operations, noting that his efforts significantly contributed to the success of the humanitarian intervention.

BAAF extended gratitude to volunteers, religious leaders, partners, and supporters who contributed to the success of the initiative, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining humanitarian interventions aimed at restoring hope and dignity to vulnerable children across Nigeria.