By Adebowale Johnson

For Michael Useghan, turning 50 was not merely about marking another birthday. It was an opportunity to reflect on what he describes as five decades of God’s grace, faithfulness and guidance.

That spirit of gratitude defined a thanksgiving service held in Lagos on May 31, where family members, friends and church congregants gathered to celebrate his golden jubilee. Filled with worship, music, prayers and heartfelt tributes, the event became a public testament to a life many attendees described as one dedicated to faith, humility and service.

The most emotional moment of the day came when Michael’s younger brother, Dr James Useghan, who is based in the United Kingdom, made an unannounced appearance during the church service.

As he walked into the auditorium singing familiar gospel songs, the celebrant, visibly stunned, broke down in tears before embracing his brother. The congregation responded with applause as the surprise reunion unfolded.

Leading the tributes, Dr James described his elder brother as a pillar within the family.

“Happy birthday, big brother. We celebrate your new age and pray that the Lord bless and keep you. Happy golden jubilee to you. I wish you success, countless blessings and good health. Everything you lay your hands upon will prosper.”

The goodwill messages that followed painted a picture of a man whose impact has extended beyond family circles into the lives of friends, colleagues and fellow worshippers.

Kemi Hamzat thanked Michael for the support he has shown her family over the years.

“God has been so good to you, and I’m honestly grateful for your life. Thank you for loving my family the way you do.”

For many church members, Michael’s identity is closely linked to his longstanding role as a drummer. Over the years, he has become a familiar figure behind the drums, helping lead worship services week after week.

MoyinoluwaOlutayo acknowledged that commitment while celebrating the milestone.

“Fifty solid years on earth—happy golden jubilee to you. Our international drummer, thank you for keeping the beat and holding worship together every Sunday.”

The theme of faithful service ran through many of the tributes.

Dr YemiOmomukuyo, a longtime friend, reflected on decades of friendship and God’s sustaining grace in Michael’s life.

“I have known you for half my life and you still look almost exactly the same. That speaks to two things—good genes and the grace of God. I pray that grace will continue to multiply in your life, your family and in all that concerns you.”

Similarly, Dr Chris Ekiyor recalled a friendship that began shortly after he arrived in Lagos in 1997.

“We met by chance, but over the years that friendship became family. As you mark your 50th birthday, know that you have a brother in me.”

Family members also used the occasion to celebrate Michael’s influence in their lives.

His younger brother, Noah Useghan, described him as a constant source of encouragement, while their mother, Regina Useghan, expressed gratitude for witnessing her son’s golden jubilee.

“The love I have for you is immeasurable. I thank God that I am alive to witness your golden jubilee. May you live long and fulfil your purpose on earth.”

Church leaders were equally generous in their praise.

Pastor AdebiyiOlaoye recalled how Michael stepped forward when the church needed a drummer and remained committed to the role for years.

“He came and played wholeheartedly for the glory of God. Since then, he has remained faithful. He has given his all to the Lord, and God has crowned his efforts with success.”

Speaking during the celebration, Michael admitted he was overwhelmed by his brother’s surprise appearance.

“I am still shocked to see James here. I was not expecting him at all, so seeing him here made me emotional.”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to serving God through music.

“As a drummer in this church, by God’s grace, I will continue playing even when I turn 70. God will give me the strength. This is what God has called me to do in His house.”

Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, he encouraged others to serve faithfully wherever they are planted.

“Whatever you find your hands to do in the house of God, do it wholeheartedly. There is reward in it.”

The celebration concluded with prayers led by Benson IlesanmiOmomukuyo, founder of Christ Anointed Kingdom International Church, who described the golden jubilee as a season of divine significance.

“Turning 50 is not ordinary. It is a special year of significance and divine remembrance. The best is truly yet to come.”

As the congregation joined in songs of thanksgiving, the event closed not simply as a birthday celebration but as a reflection on a life defined by faith, family, service and gratitude.