Court ruling on ADC deregistration purely political – Abdullahi

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has described the court order directing the deregistration of the party as a politically motivated attempt to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on ARISE News on Monday, Abdullahi reacted to the Federal High Court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister ADC and four other political parties over alleged constitutional breaches.

He argued that the case was driven by politics rather than the law.

“We actually don’t think it’s legal. What is unfolding is political. The court is just the vehicle for promoting the political agenda. Everything is politics. What is at stake is not just the politics of the African Democratic Congress, it’s also about the sanity of the judicial institution.”

Abdullahi alleged that the move was triggered by the party’s announcement of former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as its vice-presidential candidate.

“We have no doubt in our mind that it’s a panicky measure taken in reaction to our announcement that Right Honourable Rotimi Amaechi will be the running mate. So, to kill the momentum of that story, they had to come up with this.”

He also questioned the legal basis of the ruling, saying the Court of Appeal had already ordered a stay of proceedings until October 27.

“The Court of Appeal has ordered the Federal High Court, a lower court, to stay proceedings on this matter until October 27. It is against every principle of jurisprudence that a lower court will disobey a direct order of a higher court.”

Abdullahi maintained that INEC had previously informed the court that ADC did not qualify for deregistration.

“We don’t think we failed the requirements. And INEC doesn’t think so.”

He added that the party would immediately challenge the judgment.

“I can assure you that by tomorrow morning, we are in the Court of Appeal. We have to obey the institution because we are a law-abiding party, and we still have faith in the judiciary.”

Insisting that the party would not be distracted, Abdullahi said ADC would remain on the ballot in 2027.

“It’s very clear that this is not about justice, it’s about politics. But it will not work. ADC will contest the 2027 election. If the election is going to hold in 2027, ADC will be on the ballot.”

He expressed confidence that the judgment would be overturned.

“We have no doubt that it will not survive, as long as Nigeria is still a country governed by law.”

Abdullahi also assured members and aspirants that the party remained focused on its long-term goals.

“We are stating a fact: the African Democratic Congress will contest the 2027 election. We want to assure our candidates that they have absolutely nothing to worry about.”

He added:

“People are still actively joining the ADC because they recognise that the ADC represents a genuine alternative for Nigerians. Our objectives are clear and we will not be distracted.”