Evolving world of tattoos

Body art risks rare but real –Experts

By Vivian Onyebukwa

For decades, celebrities have captivated the public with their styles, glamour and talent, serving as both inspirational figures and sources of entertainment. One such area of fascination comes from the ever-evolving world of fashion, specifically tattoos.

Investigation revealed that tattooing has been a global practice for thousands of years, and had served different purposes such as spiritual protection, medicinal therapy, the declaration of social status, and tribal affiliation among other things. The cultural role of tattooing has varied: at times representing the high status of warriors and religious leaders while at other times being used as a punitive symbol.

In today’s world, celebrities such as musicians, movie stars, fashionistas, adorn different parts of their bodies with tattoos. They wear tattoos primarily for personal expression, visual storytelling and fashion. Because they live highly visible lives, celebrities use the body art to share private narratives, memorialize loved ones, or cultivate a unique personal aesthetic. Also, they frequently treat tattoos as wearable art or a luxury accessory that complements their personal status in different sizes, shapes, and colours.

This can be permanent, temporary or colourful. It can also be drawn on any part of their body- from the neck to shoulders, hands, thighs, legs, belly, waist and any other part of the body one deserves.

Tattoos have for some time now been a trend and more people are buying into it.

In Nigeria, a lot of entertainers and fashionistas who spot tattoos are varied. They include Charly Boy, TufaceIdibia, Wizkid, Davido, Peter Okoye, Iyanya, Oritsefemi, Burna Boy and Olamide.

Others are Tonto Dikeh, Shan George, FathiaBalogun, RukkySanda, IyaboOjo, Lizzy Anjorin, Bukky Wright, Anita Joseph, DayoAmusa, Sheyi Shay, and TayoOdueke popularly known as SikiratuSindodo.

Also among them are Regina Daniels, Lola Alao, HalimatAbubakar, OgeOkoye, CossyOrjiakor, Nadia Buari, Eve Esin, UcheOgbodo and Bobrisky, among many others.

Olamide

Olamide, a rapper, has several number of tattoos on his body, but has a stand-out drawing on the right part of his face. There is, ‘Batifeori’ boldly written on his arm, and another massive drawing on his chest.

Bobrisky

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, predominantly known as Bobrisky, is a Nigerian social media personality. She is a transgender woman known for her presence on the social media apps. Bobrisky, flaunts nice tattoo on his/her shoulder.

DJ Sose

DJ Sose has a bold drawing on one side of his face and it has remained a signature look for him since his emergence in the entertainment scene.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage’s recent bold tattoo on her right arm is making a fashion statement.

Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress has about six tattoos on her body. Each of them expressed some of her styles through the art of tattoos and there are stories behind them.

She put her tattoos on display, especially the massive red rose that is in the middle of her back

Tekno

Tekno, a music producer and singer has several drawings on different parts of his body- his arms, neck and a couple just behind one of his ears. His latest being a massive microphone drawn on his left leg.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy, Grammy-winning musician, has more than a dozen on his body. However, one of his most prominent tattoos is the word ‘African Giant’ written on his tummy. Another one with his mother’s name, Bose, is spelt boldly around his shoulder region. Burna has tattoos reaching as far as his fingers.

Davido

Notable musician, Davido is among celebrities who attach strong meanings to the drawings on their body. He has tattoos spread out on different parts of his body such as the one with the faces of his three kids tattooed.

Portable

Portable, a Nigerian musician, has tattoos inscribed as, SOS, Ika of Africa, Azaman boldly carved out on his face. A casket-like drawing is among his latest tattoo drawings.

IyaboOjo

The delectable actress and producer, IyaboOjo, has love for tattoos but she keeps them simple. No wonder she loves rocking chest-revealing outfits, flaunting the tattoo sitting pretty on her bosom. Iyabo also has another drawing of her grand son, Rakeem on her left arm.

Charles Oputa

Since the late ‘90s, Charles Oputa, popularly known, as Charly Boy, has been flaunting tattoos. He is said to be the one with perhaps the weirdest tattoos ever. Also, his wife, Lady D Dianne, wears tattoos.

TufaceIdibia



Singer, songwriter and producer, Innocent UjahIdibia, popularly known as TufaceIdibia, is one of the celebrities spotting tattoos.

Annie Marcaulay

Annie Idibia has a really loveable tattoo on her cleavage.



Iyanya



IyanyaOnoyomMbuk simply known as Iyanya in the music industry displays the tattoos on his arms whenever he performs on stage.

Peter Okoye



Peter Okoye of P-Square is a tattoo freak, spotting tattoos in different parts of his body.

Oritse Femi



OritsefemiMajemiteEkele popularly known as Oritse Femi in the music industry loves tattoos. The award-winning artist has tattoos inked on his chest and both arms.

Wizkid



Talented songwriter and singer, AyodejiBalogun (Wizkid) is not left out in the world of tattoos. The award-winning act has tattoos prominently displayed on his left arm.



Tonto Dikeh



The beautiful actress Tonto Dike has more than 10 different tattoos adorning her body including the one on her leg that reads, ‘Guide my steps’.



FathiaBalogun



Actress FathiaBalogun Williams can boast of many tattoos on her body.The one on her arm, IKA, stands for the initials of her children’s names.

RukkySanda



Movie queen, RukkySanda, has a small tattoo each on her ankle and arm. Recently, she added a new one to her collection.

TayoSobola



For TayoSobola, tattoos are an expression of her youthfulness.



UcheOgbodo



Light-complexioned actress, UcheOgbodo, is among the trailblazers of tattoos in Nollywood. She drew a tattoo, representing a cross and flower on her arm.



Nadia Buari



Talented, pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is also a lover of tattoos. The screen diva has a fairly big tattoo that looks like an angel sitting pretty on her right shoulder, and another one on her left arm.



Eve Esin



Delectable actress, Eve Esin, has a sexy tattoo drawn on her lower waistline, which can be mistaken for a waist chain.

OgeOkoye



The thespian has been a lover of tattoo ever before she got into Nollywood. The pretty mother of two has three small tattoos, one each on her ankle, arm and boobs.



Halima Abubakar



The star actress and producer, Halima Abubakar, also has three tattoos sitting smugly on her hand, back and right boob.

CossyOrjiakor



Dancer and actress, CossyOrjiakor has tattoo sitting on her huge boobs.



AdaezeYobo

Nigerian dancer and beauty pageant titleholder, AdaezeYobo, got her’s in a little corner at her back. AdaezeYobo is the wife to former Nigerian footballer, Joseph Yobo.

RukkySanda

RukkySanda, a Nigerian actress, film producer, and director definitely loves tattoos. She has one on her thighs and calf.



Nkechi Blessing



Nkechi Blessing, Nigerian actress, film producer, film director, and screenwriter, has a cute one up her hands.



Shola Dorcas Fapson

She is a UK born actress. She rocks a beautiful one on her leg.



Lilian Afegbai

Lillian Afegbai, a Nigerian actress, film producer and entrepreneur has tattoo on her body, which she flaunts unapologetically.



Beverly Osu

The Nigerian video vixen, model and actress, has her tattoo on her breasts.



TBoss

Tokunbo “TBoss” Idowu, is a Nigerian actress, model, and media personality. TBoss became notable for her body art, including undisclosed tattoos and piercings.

Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay, born Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, is a prominent Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter and actress, rocks a Chinese inscription on her arm



TayoOdueke

Actress and film producer, TayoOdueke has a tattoo sitting pretty on her hand.

The other side

Experts warn that there could be the down side of body art. The said: “Tattoos are generally safe, but involve puncturing the skin, which carries inherent medical risks. The most common issues include bacterial infections, allergic reactions (especially with red and white inks), and keloid scarring. Rarely, they can cause MRI complications or be linked to systemic immune responses.

Reviewing these specific health risks and how to minimize them provides a clearer picture of what to consider before getting inked:

Skin infections: Unsterilized needles or contaminated ink can introduce bacteria or mold, resulting in local infections, staph, or rashes. Viral blood-borne diseases like hepatitis B or C are theoretical risks if strict hygiene practices are not followed, though modern studio standards make this incredibly rare.

Allergic reactions: Hypersensitivity to tattoo pigments can cause itchy, raised areas (granulomas) or painful ulcers. Red inks are the most common trigger, though issues can occur with almost any color, sometimes manifesting years later.

Scarring: Tattooing can trigger keloids, which are raised, overgrown scars that can be itchy or difficult to remove.

Lymphatic and cancer concerns: Recent research, including population-based twin studies, indicates a potential statistical association between large tattoos and a slightly increased risk of skin cancer (melanoma) or lymphoma. Additionally, ink pigments are known to travel through the lymphatic system and accumulate in lymph nodes, though it is not yet fully understood how this long-term exposure affects the immune system.

MRI complications: Tattoo pigments—especially heavy metals in older inks or iron oxides in darker inks—can occasionally cause burning, swelling, or stinging sensations during a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

How to minimize your risk

Verify the studio: Only use professional, licensed tattoo artists who use sterilized, single-use needles and follow stringent safety protocols.

Ask about ink: Reputable artists should be able to provide the ingredients or brand names of their inks.

Avoid high-risk skin: Do not tattoo over moles, existing rashes, sunburns, or areas prone to keloids.

Watch for warning signs: If you experience severe redness, pus, prolonged swelling, or fever, contact a healthcare provider immediately.