Reno Omokri explains delay in resuming as Mexico ambassador

Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has dismissed claims that the Mexican government rejected his appointment, attributing the delay in assuming office to activities surrounding the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted by Mexico and the United States.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, the former presidential aide described reports of his rejection as politically motivated and lacking factual basis.

According to him, Mexico is currently focused on hosting one of the world’s biggest sporting events, a development that has slowed diplomatic processes, including the reception of foreign envoys.

“Mexico has not rejected me. Not at all. You should understand that Mexico is currently hosting the World Cup alongside the United States of America, and all their focus is on that,” he said.

Omokri noted that several Nigerian ambassadors-designate are yet to assume duty at their respective postings.

“Most of us ambassadors have not resumed. So, I’m not the only one. A lot of my colleagues are in my situation, but it’s okay. These things happen,” he stated.

He also dismissed narratives suggesting his appointment had been rejected.

“The opposition will always say things like I have been rejected. We do not work on the basis of the opposition. We work on the basis of reality,” Omokri added.

The ambassador-designate also commented on the 2027 presidential election, arguing that President Bola Tinubu’s long-standing political consistency gives him a significant advantage over opposition figures.

Questioning the strength of potential challengers, Omokri said frequent defections weaken their credibility.

“How can you say a man who has been in three political parties in six months is going to defeat a president who has been stable politically since 1989?” he asked.

He maintained that Tinubu’s political experience and consistency would remain major factors ahead of the 2027 general election.