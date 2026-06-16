World Cup: Goalie gains millions of social media followers after Cape Verde hold Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper, Vozinha has seen his social media following surge by millions after starring in his country’s stunning 0-0 draw against Spain in their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut on Monday.

The 40-year-old goalie made seven saves, including several key stops against Spain’s star-studded attack, to help the Blue Sharks secure a historic point in Group H at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Spain dominated possession and generated numerous chances, including 27 shots, but could not break through Cape Verde’s disciplined defence helped by Vozinha’s heroics.

Vozinha, who plays in the second tier of Portuguese football with GD Chaves, was named man of the match and became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup match.

Teammates mobbed him at full time, and the veteran was seen emotional after the result, which was Cape Verde’s first-ever point at the tournament.

USA Today reports before the match, Vozinha had roughly 20,000 to 56,000 Instagram followers.

Within hours of the final whistle, that number exploded past 2 million as fans worldwide celebrated the veteran goalie.

Cape Verde, an archipelago nation of about 550,000 people ranked 67th in FIFA rankings, faced one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Spain entered as reigning European champions with a squad featuring young talents like Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal, who was subbed on in the 71st minute.