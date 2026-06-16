World Cup: Iran escape defeat after Just’s stunning double

Iran fought back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in a thrilling Group G opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, overcoming a turbulent build-up to the tournament.

New Zealand struck first in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home after excellent work from Chris Wood.

Iran responded through Ramin Rezaeian in the 32nd minute to restore parity before the break.

Just, however, put New Zealand ahead again in the 54th minute, finishing another move created by Wood to move the All Whites closer to a historic first World Cup finals victory.

Iran refused to surrender and equalised 10 minutes later when Mohammad Mohebbi headed in Rezaeian’s cross to secure a valuable point.

The result leaves all four Group G teams on one point after Belgium and Egypt also played out a 1-1 draw.

Beyond the football, Iran arrived at the tournament amid significant off-field challenges, including visa issues, relocation of their training camp and political tensions surrounding their participation.

Sections of the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles booed Iran’s national anthem, while protesters gathered outside the venue before kick-off.

Despite the distractions, Iran showed resilience to avoid defeat.

For New Zealand, Just delivered a historic performance, becoming the first player from the country to score twice in a World Cup match, while Wood registered two assists.

New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley admitted his side would be disappointed after missing the chance to secure their first-ever World Cup finals win.

“It’s going to hurt because we had a chance to make history,” he said.

The draw keeps Group G wide open ahead of the second round of fixtures.