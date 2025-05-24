By Damilola Fatunmise

Award-winning filmmaker, Odunlade Adekola, is a highly popular actor and director in the Nigerian film industry, who has excelled in producing indigenous movies. This extraordinary talent has starred in over 100 home video and cinema productions. Odun, as he is widely known by fans and colleagues, recently discussed with Sunday Sun his strategies for maintaining a scandal-free career and family life, among other topics. Enjoy.

Lately, filmmakers have focused on the production of traditional/indigenous movies. Do you think the timing is right?

You said right now, we are concentrating on indigenous movies; there is no better time than the present. I give kudos to some of our legends who paved the way for producing indigenous movies. The filmmaking circle is gradually changing from those times when English language movies were dominating; we have found our feet and taken our spot. No movie tells an in-depth story better than the ones that project our culture and value in the right proportion. Our local movies, as you might want to call them, are now gaining international recognition; it’s the start of many good works to come.

How do you feel about the attention local movies are getting lately on the global map?

It’s a success story that all filmmakers need to be happy about, because in past years only the music industry was getting all the accolades, but at the moment the film industry is recognized globally with so much attention on our local content. For me, this is what I have set out to do. I am excelling well, but at the same time, there is still room for improvement as the production techniques change every day, and you must move with the trend to be able to keep up in the market space.

It seems that the new generation of Nigerian youths, the GenZ and Millennial, are not conversant with the Nigerian culture. What is your view on this, and how do you think parents can help out?

The truth is whether you are Gen-Z or Millennial, very soon they will key into it, you cannot take the culture out of the way of life of people. One way or the other, they will begin to appreciate their culture just the way we embrace our mother tongue. On the roles of parents too, every parent needs to inculcate their culture into the everyday lifestyle of their children. Take them on historical tours so that they appreciate their culture, and allow your children to attend exhibitions and go see cultural movies like Ajakaju and others. Our culture can only be preserved, if we do more to appreciate it.

You seem to be more involved with indigenous/local content. I there any reason for that?

There is no reason other than the fact that as a filmmaker, you need to understand what your audience wants because once you are an actor or producer, when you stop giving your audience value, you stop living because they are the bulk of people who consume your good work. I follow genuinely and easily when it comes to indigenous content.

How would you describe Nollywood?

It is an industry with great potential. It is growing in leaps and bounds, yet it has the potential to grow more. All we ask for is an enabling environment from the government to help us thrive. It would be nice if the entertainment industry gets greater attention and consideration in government finances because this is a money-spinning industry. What you invest is what you get. That is why Hollywood and Bollywood remain on top. They have made the movie industry in America and India part of their income generators. The government must equally tackle piracy. By this move the copyright laws should be effectively put to use.

You have featured in countless movies. Which of them is most outstanding?

Life evolves, and no progress dwells in the past or wants to remain static. Each work I do takes me to a bigger challenge. It is very difficult for me to pick any of my works as outstanding because I try to go a step further in every job as they come. More so, the roles differ with each movie. I have tried as much as possible to maintain a standard, professionally. I don’t go below that standard, instead, I go higher. So, with such a mindset on your job, everything comes out with a different, higher or better result. So, it is difficult to pick.

How do you combine family life with your job as an actor?

I am always grateful to God for the kind of family I have, especially the wife that He gave to me. When you truly have your better half as a wife or husband, every other thing falls in place. Once the home front is at peace, you will surely have a sweet and smooth sailing career. Besides, for every successful man, there is always a virtuous woman and vice versa. Truly, my family is my strength.

How do you combine your job as an actor who could play some negative roles with your religion or faith?

My job is different from my faith, which you chose to call religion. As a professional, I am supposed to play or act roles assigned to me. This has nothing to do with my faith as a Christian. But I need to correct one impression here: being religious is different from being spiritual. You may be religious yet very carnal, but once you are spiritual, you see things from divine point of view.

What is the secret of your scandal-free career?

Fear of God and self-discipline. Temptations will come naturally, but with the fear of God which goes with prayers, you will conquer.