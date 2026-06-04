Accord rejects Olawepo-Hashim’s 2027 presidential candidacy claim

The Accord Party has distanced itself from claims that former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, , emerged as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, insisting that no presidential primary was conducted by the party.

The clarification follows reports that Olawepo-Hashim had secured the party’s ticket after reportedly polling over 423,000 votes in what was described as a nationwide primary election. The politician had earlier announced his intention to contest the presidency on the Accord platform.

However, in a statement issued by the party’s National Chairman, , Accord said the reported exercise was not authorised by the party and therefore carries no legal or political weight.

According to Mgbudem, the party cancelled its planned presidential primary because no aspirant completed the required nomination process before the deadline. He maintained that no candidate purchased and submitted the necessary expression of interest and nomination forms within the approved timeframe.

“The purported primary election was not conducted by Accord and cannot be recognised as the party’s official process for selecting a presidential candidate,” the statement said.

The party explained that Olawepo-Hashim only formally expressed interest in contesting after the nomination window had closed, making him ineligible to participate in any official screening or selection exercise. It added that his subsequent request to be declared the party’s sole candidate was rejected because the nomination process must follow laid-down rules and procedures.

Accord also disclosed that although the former PDP chieftain later paid funds for the expression of interest and nomination forms, the payments were made after the deadline had elapsed. The party said it directed its bank to reverse the transactions and return the money to the originating financial institution.

Mgbudem stressed that the absence of other aspirants does not automatically entitle any individual to emerge as the party’s flag bearer without complying with established guidelines. He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission had already been informed that Accord did not conduct a presidential primary for the 2027 election cycle.

The development adds a fresh twist to the evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls, with parties continuing internal consultations and strategic alignments as potential contenders position themselves for what is expected to be a highly competitive presidential race.