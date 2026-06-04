Akwa Ibom government backs business reforms at PEBEC workshop

From Isaac Job, Uyo
The Akwa Ibom State Government has reiterated its commitment to business reforms aimed at improving service delivery, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, and attracting domestic and foreign investments to position the state as the preferred destination for business and investment.
Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, during the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) workshop themed “Business Environment Enabling Reforms and Investments Competitiveness”, the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Emem Bob, disclosed that Akwa Ibom has made significant progress in key areas under the Ease of Doing Business reforms, as well as the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme.
Mr Bob listed areas of progress regarding the ease of doing business in the state to include the strengthening of land administration systems, the improvement of business registration processes, and the promotion of transparency in government services and fees.
According to him, other areas of progress encompass the enhancement of digital governance, investment promotion, access to commercial dispute resolution mechanisms, and stronger public and private sector engagements.
The Finance Commissioner commended the Federal Government for its sustained commitment to building a business-friendly environment across Nigeria through continuous engagement with sub-national governments and relevant stakeholders.
He stated that Akwa Ibom State was pleased to host the engagement workshop, adding that the objectives of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) align with the vision and development priorities of Governor Umo Eno.
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Mr Bob explained that the administration’s ARISE Agenda—which covers Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, and Educational Advancement—has continued to create an enabling environment for investment, enterprise growth, job creation, and sustainable economic development.
“Your presence here underscores the Federal Government’s resolve to strengthen economic competitiveness, improve regulatory efficiency, and promote private sector-led growth.”
In her remarks, the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, said the council remains focused on driving reforms that simplify regulations, improve transparency, and strengthen Nigeria’s business environment.
Princess Audu, who was represented by Sumaiyyah Yusuf, said PEBEC had, since its establishment, worked to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria by advancing reforms that make it easier for businesses to start, operate, grow, and invest.
“Since the PEBEC was established, we have worked to improve ease of doing business for Nigerians and investors, helping them to start their businesses, operate, nurture it and invest.”
The workshop featured technical sessions on strengthening regulatory governance through Regulatory Impact Analysis, understanding the investment lifecycle and improving investor experience, the government’s One Stop Shop approach to integrated service delivery, and the harmonisation of levies, fees, and regulatory charges, among other business-enabling reform issues.