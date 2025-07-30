Untold story of how pregnant varsity student allegedly set estranged lover ablaze in Rivers State

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

On July 5, 2025, a tragic fire incident allegedly perpetrated by a pregnant young woman occurred. She reportedly set her lover, identified as Saint Sunny Amadi, ablaze in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the victim passed on the following day due to the severity of the burns, while the lady, 25-year-old, Cynthia Chukwunda, is receiving treatment in a hospital. The incident happened in Choba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The late Sunny hailed from Oduoha community, while Cynthia is from Elibrada, a neighbouring community. Both are in Emohua, in Emohua LGA of the state.

It was gathered that their relationship had since been toxic: characterized by quarrels and assaults, which made their families to advise them to discontinue the relationship. Daily Sun gathered that the two already had a registered case of assault at SARS (Police) office in Emohua town.

It was reported that Cynthia, who allegedly carried out the act, is a 300-level student of University of Port Harcourt and is pregnant for Sunny. She is eight months pregnant and was hospitalised after the fire, following some burns she also suffered.

A source, who gave his name simply as Emmanuel, alleged that Sunny just visited his lover that morning before the incident. He said Cynthia had left her room open and went to purchase some things. When she came back, her lover, who she had not seen for over six months, was already lying on her bed.

The source said: “An argument ensued between them on why Sunny visited. Then she went outside and came back later with fuel, while Sunny was already asleep. She poured the fuel round the bed and on the victim, and lit fire.”

Emmanuel said the incident occurred at Cynthia’s residence in Choba. He further said the fire burnt the lady’s leg and arm as she was trying to escape.

Emmanuel said: “Sunny came to visit his girl, Cynthia. Although from the statements of people around, Sunny has not been seeing the girl for a long time after he impregnated her.

“The guy came that Saturday morning to visit her, and got there when the girl was not around. He entered the room and laid on the bed.

“When Cynthia came back, she saw Sunny on her bed. She was not happy. After some arguments, Cynthia left the room. She came back later and saw him sleeping. She poured the fuel and lit fire.”

Emmanuel said the room was engulfed in fire and the lady rushed out screaming. Sunny struggled inside to open the door, which was later opened by persons attracted to the scene following Cynthia’s screaming.

“As Sunny staggered out, he was already burnt as fire was all over him. But people around managed to rush him to the teaching hospital.”

According to another source, who introduced herself as Maria, the lady shut the door and ran outside, after the room was engulfed by fire. She sustained minor injuries.

She added that it was neighbours that forced the door open and Sunny struggled with burns all over him, corroborating Emmanuel’s statement that it was neighbours that rushed the victim to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

However, Cynthia, who spoke from her hospital bed, denied responsibility for the fire. One of her legs and hand were bandaged, with injury on her jaw.

Cynthia narrated: “That week, he had been calling me, sending me text messages, that I should come and eat; that he wants to buy me food. Somebody we have issues for a very long time. We are no longer together.

“So, I told him that that food he wants to buy for me is also in Choba, that he should leave me alone.

“That particular night of the incident, I went out to get something. When I came back, I saw candle in my house. I thought it was my younger sister, Benita.

“When I went outside, a woman said this guy there has been waiting for over 20 minutes, that didn’t I see him, that he just walked to the main road. I replied the person, ‘what for?’ I just went back to the house.

“Shortly, he came back. I told him I don’t use candle in my house; that I use my phone’s torch. In that darkness, he lit another candle.”

According to Cynthia, Sunny came in with a plastic water bottle.

She continued: “I never knew the bottle was containing fuel. When we were having arguments, I was sitting on my bed. I was pushing him to leave the house. I didn’t want to see him in my house because, already, I have somebody that wants to get married to me.

“During the argument, he pushed the plastic water bottle to the candle and it exploded because it was very close to the bed. That’s why I have burns on my bum bum (buttocks) because I was sitting on the bed.

“So, I had to rush out immediately to save myself. That’s how I sustained these injuries. So, I don’t know all these things. That was how it happened.

“I just don’t know his intention for coming. I just don’t know; I cannot talk. I swear, I don’t know what was his intention of coming.”

A concerned person, Williams, who knew Sunny and Cynthia very well, said: “Cynthia should not make us more angry than we are already, to take law into our hands. What kind of foolish talk is that? I know the story must definitely be turned. After all somebody who is dead has no story to tell.

“She should be asked how many times has she attacked Saint with a knife at different locations. Ask her about her constant threat of ending Saint’s life. She traced Saint to everywhere, to the point that Saint had to pack his things to the village and stayed for months and she still went to the village to make trouble with the boy.

“Cynthia has said to my face that she must kill Saint. Even in the hospital after attacking Saint with a knife that he survived, she came there and was still threatening that she must end his life. I begged my brothers at the hospital that wanted to beat her that very day at the hospital not to touch her. Cynthia should not worry. Fuel never finishes in filling station.”

Last Tuesday, the Rivers State Police Command said it had traced the 300-level female undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt who set her lover ablaze to a hospital.

State police public relations officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police (SP), who confirmed the incident in Port Harcourt, said the suspect was pregnant for the victim, who later died from the injuries he sustained. She said Cynthia, who also sustained injuries, was traced to a hospital where she was receiving medical attention.

Iringe-Koko said police were yet to ascertain details from the suspect because of her unstable health condition, but would continue investigation on the attack.

Iringe-Koko said: “The Rivers State Police Command is aware of and deeply concerned about a circulating social media report depicting a fire incident that occurred at No.11B, Okoro Street, Choba, Port Harcourt.

“According to the report, one Cynthia Chukwundah, a 300-level female undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, allegedly set her boyfriend, one Saint Sunny Amadi, a 32-year-old male from the Elibrada Community in Emohua LGA, ablaze in a room, resulting in severe injuries during the inferno and was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

“Upon receiving the report at about 1112 hours, police detectives from Choba Division promptly visited the scene and the victim at the hospital, who was in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to injuries and died while on admission.

“The police have located Cynthia, who is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital due to injuries she also sustained during the incident. She is also heavily pregnant with the deceased’s child. Due to her critical condition, she is unable to provide a detailed account of the incident, but will do so when her condition is stable.

“The probable cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further developments will be made public as more information becomes available.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, has urged members of the public to remain calm and peaceful, stating that justice would be served in this tragic incident.

However, the University of Port Harcourt management has said hat Cynthia was not a student of the institution. Head, Information, Publications and Public Relations, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Sammy Kpenu, disclosed this in a statement he issued following media and police reports that the lady was a 300-level student of UNIPORT.

He stated: “The Management of the University of Port Harcourt is aware of a recent fire incident that occurred at Choba, Port Harcourt, involving a female individual identified in media and police reports as one ‘Cynthia Chukwundah,’ allegedly a 300-level student of the University.

“Following thorough internal checks and verification of our student records, the university wishes to categorically state that Cynthia Chukwundah is not a student of the University of Port Harcourt.

“We deeply regret the loss of life associated with this unfortunate event and express our condolences to the families affected. We are also closely following developments and cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is properly investigated.

“The University of Port Harcourt remains committed to the safety, discipline and general well-being of its students. We urge members of the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information and to allow the law enforcement agencies to conduct a full and impartial investigation.”