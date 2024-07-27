Hardship: Minister begs youths not to protest

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Youth Development for State, Ayodele Olawande, has discouraged the youth from participating in the planned protest, noting that it is not necessary as President Bola Tinubu has promised to fix the economy.

Olawande made the appeal yesterday in Abuja when the leadership of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister highlighted the government’s achievements, including the 130% increment in minimum wage, the reduction of the review period for minimum wage from five to three years, and its passage by the National Assembly.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria. He has taken decisions, I can tell you, the love you can have for yourself is not because you are PDP, you are APC, you are PDMP, you are whatever. We need to stop that love and love this country first.

“We know you have the can-do spirit. We are begging and pleading with you to work with us. And we are saying there are a lot of things to enjoy in this government.

“The President has opened up every sector, and we are listening to your concerns. The greatest problem we have, which we are not shy of, is that there is a lot of unemployment. And let’s be realistic with ourselves. Everybody can not be a civil servant.

“We are appealing to everybody that we are sure this country is in safe hands. We should not allow political people, political supporters’ to tell us things that are not correct.”

The minister urged citizens to be realistic and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the government, cautioning against using social media to destabilize the country.

“You have the right, but we are saying that it is time for us to know the value to make our research, to talk to ourselves and sit down and let us know where these things are affecting us and have a roundtable with the government. This is a listening government,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Bala Ahmed, recognized the challenges and pain faced by many Nigerians due to government policies and actions but urged caution and time.

Ahmed, who was represented by a former president, Guild of Nigerian Actors, Zack Oji, emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity in overcoming adversity and building a better Nigeria.

Ahmed highlighted several policies and executive orders implemented by the Tinubu administration, including the approval of 10 billion naira for CNG buses, N35 billion student loans, and suspension of duties, tariffs, and taxes for food commodities.

Ahmed urged citizens to consider the consequences of the planned protest and seek more constructive avenues for change.

“From the perspective of Renewed Hope Ambassadors and other stakeholders, this planned protest from unknown people poses significant risks across Nigeria. The said protest is being championed by masked entities who want to leverage on the current events to hijack and sabotage the efforts of this administration.

“In fact, this is an effort to take us back to ground zero. This directionless protest could lead to widespread unrest and instability, deterring investments and stifling economic growth in various sectors, further straining healthcare and education.

“Such protests can also deepen societal divisions, making it harder to achieve unity and address our nation’s challenges. Just Recently, Kenya chose a similar path and now her citizens wish they had done things differently. We urge citizens to consider these consequences and seek more constructive avenues for change.

“We at the Renewed Hope Ambassadors also wish to reassure people of our contribution to the nation with the launch of The Jagaban Will Fix It Nigeria Project.

“This initiative plans to address concerns through an upcoming town hall meeting for open dialogue and by launching capacity-building initiatives to engage young people and informal sectors in rural areas. This project aims to reach 100 communities and empower 5,000 individuals, providing support and opportunities for growth in FCT and the 36 states.

“We urgently plead with our fellow Nigerians and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry to desist from the planned protest.”