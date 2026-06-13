Gbenga Hashim condemns attack on Sowore, protesters on Democracy Day

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Accord Party presidential candidate and Co-Chairman of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has condemned the reported attack on human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, and other protesters during a Democracy Day demonstration, describing it as a troubling sign for Nigeria’s democratic future.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Hashim said the right to peaceful protest, free expression, and civic participation are fundamental elements of democracy and must not be undermined.

He warned that democracy cannot survive where citizens are intimidated for demanding accountability or expressing concerns about governance.

According to him, Democracy Day should not only mark the return to civilian rule but also serve as a reminder of the responsibility to protect democratic values, including freedom of Expression justice, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.

“Democracy is strengthened when citizens can freely speak, organise, and demand accountability from those entrusted with power. Any attempt to suppress these freedoms weakens democracy itself,” Hashim said.

The Presidential candidate, who recently became co-chair of MDR alongside NLC President Comrade Joe Ajero said the movement was established to defend Nigeria’s democratic space and prevent any drift towards authoritarianism.

He also condemned what he described as the continued harassment of Sowore, including the seizure of his passport, which he said remains unresolved despite legal interventions.

Hashim said MDR would continue to mobilise democratic forces, civil society, labour, and citizens committed to protecting democratic institutions and expanding civic freedoms.

“Nigeria must not return to an era where dissent is treated as a crime and citizens are denied their democratic rights. The defence of democracy is the responsibility of all who believe in freedom and accountable leadership,” he said.

He urged security agencies and relevant authorities to respect citizens’ constitutional rights while ensuring public order.