Osun CSOs protest, demand FG release of kidnapped Nigerians, schoolchildren

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Osun State on Friday called on the Federal Government to secure the release of all kidnapped and abducted Nigerians, including schoolchildren and their teachers.

The demand was made during a peaceful procession by members of groups including Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Take It Back Movement, Coalition Against Insecurity and Bad Governance and Students Union bodies.

The procession started at Ayetoro and passed through Igbonna, Olonkoro, Old Garage, Oke-Fia, and Olaiya within Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking as convener of the Coalition Against Insecurity and Bad Governance, Kola Ibrahim, said the rising kidnapping of schools and children threatens the future of education in Nigeria.

He urged the immediate release of all abductees, stressing that kidnapping continues despite Nigeria’s high number of out-of-school children, and – children and teachers have been held captive for weeks in some cases.

Ibrahim also questioned what he described as unequal government response—citing that in one instance, the kidnapping of a relative of a former minister reportedly led to quicker rescue compared with cases involving ordinary families.

He further criticised government spending on security, alleging that despite huge budgets (federal and state), results have not matched the expenditures.

The Chairman of the Osun Civil Society Coalition (OCSC), Comrade Waheed Lawal, said providing security is a constitutional responsibility of government.

He urged urgent action to address insecurity, and improve citizens’ welfare.

Lawal added that the rising inflation has made life difficult, and called on authorities to ensure Nigerians benefit from democracy.

Both speakers urged Nigerians to demand better governance, stressing that citizens have the right to demand protection and good governance, and

reject governments they believe fail the people.