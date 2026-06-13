Police begin statewide enforcement against covered number plates in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has commenced a statewide enforcement operation targeting vehicles operating with covered, concealed, defaced, altered or otherwise obscured registration number plates, as well as unregistered vehicles plying roads across the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abayomi Jimoh disclosed this in a Saturday statement.

According to the statement, the enforcement action is in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, who recently ordered all commissioners of police and heads of formations nationwide to intensify enforcement against vehicles operating without proper registration numbers or with tampered identification details.

Jimoh said the Ondo command under the leadership of CP Felix Ohagwu would diligently enforce the directive which is aimed at strengthening public safety, enhancing crime prevention and improving the capacity of law enforcement agencies to identify and track vehicles involved in criminal activities.

“CP Felix has consequently directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders and officers deployed across the State to ensure strict but professional enforcement of the directive in accordance with extant laws and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens.

“The Command notes with concern the increasing trend of motorists deliberately concealing, covering, defacing or altering vehicle registration numbers in an attempt to evade identification. Such practices are unlawful and constitute a serious security threat, as criminal elements often exploit unregistered and unidentifiable vehicles to perpetrate crimes and avoid detection by security agencies,” the PPRO said.

He added that as part of the ongoing operation, vehicles found without approved registration number plates, vehicles displaying covered or obscured number plates, and those with altered or defaced registration details would be contravened, impounded where necessary and subjected to the appropriate legal processes as stipulated by law.

The command therefore advised all vehicle owners and motorists in Ondo State to immediately ensure that their vehicles are properly registered and that approved registration numbers are clearly displayed at all times.

“Compliance with vehicle registration regulations is not merely a statutory requirement but a critical component of effective policing, intelligence gathering and public safety,” the statement further reads.

Members of the public were urged to cooperate with police personnel during the enforcement exercise and to report suspicious vehicles or activities to the nearest police station.

“The Ondo State Police Command remains committed to implementing the vision of the Inspector-General of Police in strengthening internal security, preventing crime, and ensuring the safety of all residents of the State,” Jimoh noted.