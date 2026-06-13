Niger Delta reaping democratic dividends under Tinubu – Otuaro

– Hails President on Warri Federal Constituency Ward delineation.

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has described June 12 as a historic day and a significant rallying point for Nigeria’s democratic advancement.

Dr Otuaro, in a statement to mark the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, said June 12 represents the cornerstone of the country’s democratic aspirations, underlined by freedom of choice by citizens in free, fair, credible elections.

Otuaro, who paid tributes to the memories of MKO Abiola and other political martyrs, and all compatriots for their heroic deeds in the June 12 struggle, stressed that their sacrifices and resilience helped to birth democratic governance in 1999.

Dr Otuaro commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to deepening the country’s democratic culture and also broadening the civic space for citizens’ participation in democracy and national development.

According to him, the Niger Delta is enjoying the dividends of democracy under the administration of President Tinubu.

He said the President’s massive support for the Presidential Amnesty Programme is a demonstration of his strong commitment to sustainable peace and stability in the Niger Delta, and indeed Nigeria.

He attributed the expansion of the PAP’s scholarship scheme, vocational training opportunities, and post-training empowerment initiatives, among others, to the President’s backing and approval of upward review of the programme’s budget.

Dr Otuaro noted that the over 8, 235 undergraduate and post-graduate students on the scholarship scheme, who are studying various industry-relevant courses in foreign and local universities, are a result of President Tinubu’s unprecedented support for the programme.

He also highlighted the ongoing Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, the establishment of the South South Development Commission, Federal University of Environment & Technology in Ogoniland, and the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, among others, as testaments to President Tinubu’s strong desire to drive socio-economic growth and development in the region.

The PAP boss reiterated his call on former agitators and the youths of the Niger Delta to safeguard the region’s peace and stability in the interest of the development of communities.

He also called on people of the Niger Delta to be wary of some deceivers, who besiege the region with fake promises and blackmail in search of votes.

On the Warri Federal Constituency delineation, Otuaro commended President Tinubu’s intervention, the peaceful and effective resolution of the disagreement.

Dr Otuaro said, “I know that this particular President has not hidden his love for the Niger Delta. His actions tell the story more than his words.

“It will be on record that this particular President has effectively addressed the perennial political crises in the Warri Federal Constituency because of his quest for peace, security, and development in the area.

“President Tinubu deserves our support because he has done well for our people. We should reward his hard work with political support come 2027.”