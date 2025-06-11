By Adebowale Johnson

The Global Prolife Alliance (GPA) has appealed to the United Nations, through its Secretary-General, His Excellency, António Guterres, to support the African Reparative Justice Treaty (ARJT). In a document signed by its chairman, Dr. Phillip Njemanze, the group stated: “This treaty seeks to address the enduring consequences of the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism through a comprehensive international framework of reparative justice.

“The ARJT is grounded in the values and principles upheld by the United Nations, including justice, human dignity and the right to redress historical wrongs. In alignment with the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (2001), the treaty calls for concrete measures to restore dignity, promote equitable development and facilitate international reconciliation.

“We humbly request that your esteemed office lend its moral authority and diplomatic influence to encourage member states, particularly those historically implicated in slavery and colonization, to support and engage constructively with this initiative. The United Nations’ endorsement and active engagement would lend global legitimacy to these efforts and set a historic precedent for justice and healing.

“We remain at your disposal to provide further information and to collaborate with your office in presenting this treaty to relevant UN bodies.”

Throwing more light on African Reparative Justice Treaty, the Global Prolife Alliance said: “Recognizing the enduring impact of the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism on the peoples and nations of Africa; Acknowledging the systemic deprivation, exploitation, displacement, and dehumanization suffered by African populations as a direct consequence of these historical injustices;

“Affirming the principles of justice, equity, human dignity, and the right to remedy as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights;

“Recalling the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (2001), which recognized slavery and the slave trade, including the transatlantic slave trade, as crimes against humanity and called for measures of reparations;

“Determined to establish a comprehensive and binding international framework for reparative justice to address the long-term social, economic, political, cultural, and psychological consequences of the transatlantic slave trade and colonization.”

Article 1 explains the definitions for the purposes of the Treaty: (a) “Reparative justice” refers to measures taken to redress past injustices and their continuing effects. (b) “Colonialism” refers to the political, economic, and cultural domination of African territories by foreign powers. (c) “Transatlantic slave trade” refers to the forced transportation and enslavement of African peoples by European powers between the 15th and 19th centuries.

Article 2 explains objectives of the treaty: “The objectives of this Treaty are to: (a) Recognize and affirm the rights of African peoples to reparative justice; (b) Establish mechanisms for financial, institutional, and symbolic reparations; (c) Foster international cooperation to support sustainable development in Africa; (d) Promote global awareness and education on the history and legacy of slavery and colonialism.

Article 3 talks about the obligations of former colonial and slave-trading states: “States identified as historically responsible for the transatlantic slave trade and colonization shall: (a) Issue formal public apologies for the crimes committed; (b) Provide financial reparations through a Reparative Justice Fund; (c) Support the restitution of cultural heritage and artifacts to African nations; (d) Facilitate debt cancellation and technology transfers to African states; (e) Cooperate in joint education and memorialization initiatives.

Article 4 delves into the establishment of the African Reparative Justice Fund (ARJF): “(a) An African Reparative Justice Fund (ARJF) shall be established under the oversight of a Joint International Reparations Commission (JIRC). (b) The ARJF shall finance development programs, health and education initiatives, and cultural restoration projects in African states.”

Article 5 states the role of African states thus: “African States Parties shall: (a) Identify priority areas for reparative investment and development; (b) Ensure transparent and equitable distribution of reparations; (c) Collaborate with diasporic African communities on programs of remembrance and renewal.”

In Article 6 dispute resolution is discussed: “Any dispute arising from the interpretation or application of this Treaty shall be submitted to the African Court of Justice and Human Rights or another mutually agreed international tribunal.

Article 7 discusses amendments: “Amendments to this Treaty may be proposed by any State Party and shall be adopted by consensus or, where necessary, by a two-thirds majority of the States Parties.

Article 8 talks about ratification and entry into force: “(a) This Treaty shall be open for signature by all African Union Member States and other interested States. (b) It shall enter into force thirty (30) days after the deposit of the fifteenth instrument of ratification.

In Article 9, it is stated that “the Chairperson of the African Union Commission shall be the depositary of this Treaty. In witness whereof, the undersigned, being duly authorized thereto, have signed this African Reparative Justice Treaty.”