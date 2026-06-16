Nicki Minaj opens up on spiritual challenges in music industry

Famous rapper Nicki Minaj has said that big music figures make great artists “almost invisible” if they don’t follow their guidelines.

She asserted that the majority of the challenges she and other talented musicians experience in the music industry are coordinated by those personalities, whom she did not name.

Minaj stated in a recent episode of The Bryce Crawford podcast that powerful music figures treat musicians as “properties” in order to gain money for themselves and undermine those who do not work for them.

The rapper said she has faced “constant spiritual warfare” for not playing by the rules of those powerful music figures.

Minaj said if she had known that the music industry was deeply spiritual, she would have come better prepared.

“It was constant spiritual warfare. I wish I kind of knew sooner that this music industry was such a spiritual experience because I felt like I brought a knife to a gunfight,” she said.