Tinubu’s projects in all geopolitical zones ‘ll shock Nigerians — Presidency

By Romanus Ugwu

The presidency has stated that the projects President Bola Tinubu has executed across the six geopolitical zones will shock Nigerians by the time they are compiled and presented to them in no distance time.

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, made the claims in Enugu State on Monday during the ongoing inspection of projects in the South East by the Renewed Hope Media team.

Dare notes that there are already myriads of testimonies of several laudable projects the Tinubu-led government executed across all the zones in the country, adding that Nigerians will shocked when the projects are chronicled.

He emphasised that by the end of the compilation, the evidence will prove many doubting the impact President Tinubu has made wrong, insisting that Nigerians will soon know that the country indeed has a performing President.

According to Dare; “We heard the powerful testimony by Senator Osita Ngwu who spoke about the fixing of the bridge connecting Port Harcourt and Enugu, and services the transportation of products from the North and the South which broke down completely.”

“He also confirmed how the President acted promptly by fixing the bridge after his raising the problem on the floor of the senate. We have seen the Port Harcourt-Enugu expressway, the flyover and a couple of other projects.

“It shows a very responsive leadership under President Tinubu. The spread of projects we have seen in the last few days under President Tinubu in the South East alone, is amazing.

“We are compiling the evidences and by the time we finish assembling the projects in the six geopolitical zones, we will have enough evidence to show Nigerians that we indeed have a President who is at work for this country,” he said.

On his part, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, argued that President Tinubu the inspection of the projects has confirmed that President Tinubu has accommodated every part of country in his projects.

He said: “We have all seen the evidence of the President of Nigeria in action and what he has done in every part of Nigeria.”

“Everywhere is been taken care of and the good thing is that people are going to feel the impact of the various projects, particularly the ongoing road works executed in many parts of the country,” he said.