Ugochinyere kicks over judgement on de-registration of ADC, APP, others

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, has rejected the judgment of the Federal High Court ordering the de-registration of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Peoples Party ( APP) and three other political parties.

Ugochinyere, who is also the National leader of the APP, while reacting to the judgment, described it as an “invitation to anarchy.”

A Federal High Court, Abuja, in its judgment, in a suit by the National Forum of Former Legislators ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress, Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) over alleged failure to meet constitutional requirements for continued existence as political parties.

However, Ugochinyere, cautioned that the judgement, if allowed to stand, could push the country towards a dangerous path reminiscent of periods of political instability in Nigeria and parts of Africa.

“Our nation cannot be allowed to degenerate to that level. This judgment is an invitation to anarchy. Political parties cannot simply be wiped out in a democracy because that is not what democracy represents,” he said.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had informed the court that ADC won two House of Representatives seats in Kogi State during the 2023 elections, while APP secured a local government chairmanship seat in Jigawa State.

He noted that Accord Party won a seat in the Imo State House of Assembly, while other affected parties also recorded electoral victories that satisfied constitutional thresholds.

“INEC itself told the court that these parties met the constitutional requirements. Yet the judgment proceeded regardless. That is why many Nigerians are worried about the implications for democracy and the rule of law,” Ugochinyere stated.

He insists that neither APP nor the other affected political parties would cease political activities on account of the judgment, noting that they would continue preparations for future elections while pursuing legal remedies.

