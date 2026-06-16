Tunisia sacks coach after 5–1 Sweden World Cup brutal group stage loss

By Lawrence Agbo

Tunisia have dismissed their head coach following a heavy 5–1 defeat to Sweden in a FIFA World Cup Group F clash, a result that exposed defensive fragility and left their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

The decision comes shortly after the emphatic loss, which saw Sweden dominate the encounter from start to finish, overwhelming Tunisia with clinical finishing and superior game control.

The result proved to be the final straw for the Tunisian Football Federation, which moved swiftly to initiate a coaching change in a bid to stabilise the team’s campaign ahead of their remaining group-stage fixtures.

“The president of the Tunisian Football Federation, Moez Nassari, announced that an official agreement had been reached with French coach Herve Renard for him to take charge of the national football team until the end of the 2026 World Cup,” the Tunisian public broadcaster announced.

Tunisia’s tournament now hangs in the balance, with pressure mounting on the squad to respond in their upcoming matches to avoid an early exit from the competition.