Okonkwo rejects ADC 2027 ticket plan, warns of south-east marginalisation

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Labour Party presidential campaign spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dismissed reports suggesting that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has concluded arrangements for its 2027 presidential ticket, warning that the reported zoning configuration could worsen what he described as the longstanding political exclusion of the South-East.

Okonkwo, in a post on his X account on Monday, said he only came across the claim through social media, stressing that if accurate, it would amount to a regrettable political decision.

“I learned through social media reports that the party had chosen a running mate from the South-South… if this is true, it is unfortunate,” he stated.

He argued that since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999, the South-East has not produced either a president or vice president, insisting that the region should not be sidelined again in the 2027 electoral cycle.

Okonkwo also drew attention to the origins of the ADC, noting that it was founded in 2005 by Ralph Nwosu, who hails from the South-East. According to him, the party’s founding history should ordinarily translate into greater sensitivity to regional inclusion.

“The ADC was founded by Ralph Nwosu from the South-East. He made the sacrifice of relinquishing control for a broader coalition,” he said.

He maintained that his involvement in coalition politics was not intended to endorse further marginalisation of his people, insisting that fairness must remain central to political negotiations.

“I did not join the coalition to assist in the further marginalisation of my own people,” Okonkwo said.

The former chieftain of the Labour Party argued that excluding the South-East from both the presidential and vice-presidential slots in 2027 would be difficult to justify.

“If we have already sacrificed in different ways, it would be an unpardonable injustice to deny the South-East the vice-presidential slot in 2027,” he added.

Okonkwo also referenced his earlier appeal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he said had portrayed himself as a bridge to South-East presidential aspiration, urging him to back that claim with action by selecting a running mate from the region.

“The only favour I asked Atiku Abubakar… is to demonstrate it by choosing someone from the South-East as his vice,” he said.

He warned that he would be unwilling to campaign for any 2027 presidential ticket that excludes the South-East from either top position, insisting that his political stance is anchored on equity rather than personal interest.