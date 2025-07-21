From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Education has debunked some media report indicating that West African Examination Council (WAEC) has cancelled all the papers written in the just concluded 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that the piece of information is fake and should be disregarded by the public, particularly the affected students and stakeholders.

She maintained that the 2025 WAEC examinations have been successfully concluded, with only a few isolated incidents of malpractice reported, all of which were promptly addressed by the relevant authorities.

She further confirmed that the ongoing NECO examinations are progressing smoothly, and no cases of examination malpractice have been reported so far. “Also, the Federal Ministry of Education has not received any official communication or report from WAEC, NECO, or any examination body regarding widespread malpractice in either of the examinations.”

She, therefore, urged students, parents, school administrators, and the public to disregard the fake media report currently in circulation, insisting that it’s entirely fabricated, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

Similarly, WAEC spokesperson Moyosola Adesina, also in a statement, on Sunday, confirmed that the information being circulated on social media platforms on the 2025 WASSCE is false and should be disregarded

“The WAEC nanagement would like to state unequivocally that the spurious press statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled. Though, the source of the information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.

“As a matter of fact, the marking scripts for the said examination have just been concluded, and results will be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.

“The Council would like to use this opportunity to inform the public and all stakeholders that all information from the Council are disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country.

“In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office, hence we urge our stakeholders and the public to disregard the publication.”