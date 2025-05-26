From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the long-awaited payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal workers across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa on Monday.

According to the statement, several federal government employees have already confirmed receipt of the payment, while others who are yet to receive theirs will be paid in due course.

The OAGF also addressed recent media reports alleging that the N35,000 wage award was excluded from the 2025 national budget. It clarified that the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Babatunde Ogunjimi, never made such a statement.

“The Office said the Accountant General of the Federation didn’t brief the press on the wage award issue and assured that outstanding arrears would be paid as promised by the government,” it explained.

The OAGF assured that the arrears would be paid as earlier promised by the federal government, explaining that the payments would be made in monthly instalments of N35,000 each over a five-month period.