…As official says over 850 Nigerian students in Saudi Arabian universities

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has applauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its longstanding commitment to fostering educational cooperation and cultural exchange with Nigeria.

The Minister of State, Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmed, gave the commendation during the opening of the Forum of Saudi Universities Alumni in Nigeria and Neighboring Countries in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the King Khalid University, Abha; the University of Tabuk and Najran University, Saudi Arabia respectively.

Ahmed also said the theme of the event, ‘Alumni of Saudi Universities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Their Impact on Sustainable Development,’ recognized the invaluable contributions of Nigerian alumni of Saudi universities to the country’s national growth, peace, education, culture, and development.

She further said beyond academic achievements, the forum embodied the bridge of friendship, cooperation, and shared values between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed said: “Education, as we know, is the bedrock of progress. The training and exposure you acquired in Saudi institutions have not only equipped you with knowledge, but have also instilled in you, discipline, global perspectives, and a strong sense of service. These qualities are critical to advancing Nigeria’s quest for inclusive and sustainable development. Indeed, many of you have become respected scholars, professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and public servants whose influence continues to shape our society positively.

“Let me also commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its longstanding commitment to fostering educational cooperation and cultural exchange with Nigeria. Such partnerships enrich our human capital and strengthen bilateral ties for mutual growth.”

The minister also urged the alumni to continue to serve as ambassadors of knowledge, peace, and development.

“Your role in mentoring young Nigerians, advancing inter-cultural understanding, and contributing to national development cannot be overstated. The Federal Ministry of Education will continue to support initiatives that harness alumni networks for educational advancement and sustainable nation-building,” Ahmed assured the forum.

In his remarks, the Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, Mr. Saad bin Fahd Al-Marri, emphasised the progress recorded by Saudi Arabia in enabling a modern and innovative educational system that aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He stated that the ongoing reforms in the Saudi Arabian educational field were mapped out to bring about world-class graduates capable of driving scientific, technological, and socio-economic transformation in their respective countries.

“Through its scholarship programmes, the Ministry of Education is nurturing scientific talent that contributes not only to the Kingdom’s progress but also to the development of partner countries such as Nigeria,” the Saudi Arabian envoy said.

Also speaking, The Vice President for Educational and Academic Affairs, King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia, Professor Saad Bin Dajem, said the forum, in conjunction with Saudi Universities and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, organised the forum in order to meet graduates from Saudi universities.

Dajem disclosed that over 850 Nigerians are currently studying in Saudi Arabian universities, saying that the forum aimed at maintaining communication with its alumni.