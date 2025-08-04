From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has explained the recent revocation of land at Abuja Technology Village as necessary to enable the new Abuja City Walk project, inspired by Dubai’s City Walk.

During his media briefing on August 4, 2025, he criticized the investors at Abuja Technology Village for failing to develop the land for over 20 years, stating, “There is nothing called Abuja Technology Village… They have rented out the place… I said okay, I must resolve this problem” due to prevalent land-grabbing and lack of infrastructure development.

Wike described the Abuja City Walk as a transformative, multi-billion-dollar project expected to boost employment and improve residents’ lives, underlining the government’s commitment to world-class infrastructure. He noted the investors’ readiness and the inclusion of performance clauses to ensure timely progress, with the first phase planned for commissioning next year.

According to a statement issued by Assistant Director of Press Minister Office,

Rabi Umar, on preventing land misuse, the Minister announced a policy enforcing development timelines, after which undeveloped land will revert to FCTA.

Regarding the University of Abuja land controversy, Wike dismissed claims that revoked land was mostly unusable rock, emphasizing that the university still retains about 4,000 hectares sufficient for its needs, highlighting new developments such as the EFCC academy on the reallocated land.

He also reported significant revenue growth from the recently renovated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre—over N1.2 billion generated within a month compared to previous annual earnings of N50 million. Wike affirmed ongoing infrastructure projects, including road and school rehabilitations, particularly in rural areas, and challenged critics to inspect these improvements firsthand.

Regarding ground rent arrears, Wike issued a warning that FCTA will soon resume sealing off defaulting properties post-grace period, questioning why wealthy individuals resist paying rent while expecting infrastructure.

Politically, Wike reinforced his PDP affiliation but voiced support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in previous elections, appreciating Tinubu’s leadership courage, especially in policy decisions like removing fuel subsidies. He dismissed criticisms of his party and refused to join politicians he labeled as opportunists moving between parties.

On his reconciliation with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Wike noted a peace agreement and said the President is unlikely to extend emergency rule in Rivers due to public sentiment.

This explanation comes amid legal challenges by investors contesting the legality of the revocation of Abuja Technology Village land, which they say jeopardizes over $639 million in investments and contravenes the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Act and the Free Trade Zone status of the land. The investors have initiated court actions to halt demolition and protect their rights, claiming the FCTA’s actions were unconstitutional and happened without due process.

Similarly, the University of Abuja Alumni Association opposes the reduction of the university’s land allocation, describing it as an “unlawful and arbitrary” act undermining the institution’s strategic expansion, emphasizing the land’s significance as a national educational asset.