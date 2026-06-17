Court affirms jurisdiction, dismisses Yahaya Bello’s objection

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court,Maitama, Abuja, yesterday, dismissed an application by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, challenging its jurisdiction to hear the N110.4 billion alleged fraud case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court, presided over by Justice Maryanne Anenih, held that it had the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the 16-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and money laundering against Bello and his co-defendants, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

Bello had urged the court to strike out the charge marked FCT/CR/778/2024, arguing that the alleged offences did not fall within the territorial jurisdiction of the FCT High Court.

He also contended that the proceedings amounted to an abuse of court process because of a similar charge pending against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, the EFCC’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, opposed the application, describing it as lacking merit and aimed at delaying the trial.

He argued that the offences were charged under the Penal Code and were therefore properly triable before the FCT High Court.

He further submitted that several properties allegedly acquired with proceeds of the offences were located within Abuja, thereby conferring territorial jurisdiction on the court.

On the allegation of abuse of court process, Pinheiro maintained that the case before the FCT High Court was different from the one before the Federal High Court, noting that they involved different legal provisions, facts and parties.

In her ruling, Justice Anenih agreed with the prosecution and dismissed Bello’s application for lacking merit.

The court also dismissed a similar application filed by the third defendant.

Following the ruling, the prosecution resumed its case and presented its 16th and 17th witnesses, who gave testimonies on several property transactions allegedly linked to Ali Bello and other individuals.

The 16th prosecution witness, Baba Isah Usman Baffa, told the court that Ali Bello purchased Shop B13 at Sherrif Plaza, Abuja, for N66 million.

He explained that the payment was made in two instalments an initial N40 million payment into the company’s FCMB account and a balance of N26 million after which the company issued an allocation letter.

During cross-examination, Baffa said he knew Ali Bello through the transaction but had no personal relationship with him, adding that he knew Yahaya Bello only as a public figure.

The prosecution subsequently called its 17th witness, Shenu Bello, an estate agent and commodity trader, who testified that he facilitated the purchase of several properties on behalf of Ali Bello.

According to the witness, a property at Plot 1773, Guzape District, Abuja, was sold for N48 million, while another property at Plot 31, Guzape District, was acquired for N100 million.

He also testified that a property at Wuse Zone 7 was purchased by Dr. Faruk Bello for N105 million, while another property located at No. 1 Ikogosi Spring Road, Maitama, was acquired from Efab Estate for N550 million and paid for in United States dollars in cash.

The witness further told the court that Ali Bello later acquired a property on Durban Street, Wuse II, Abuja, for N650 million with the intention of developing a shopping plaza on the site.

After the witness concluded his examination-in-chief, defence counsel, P.B. Daudu, SAN, requested an adjournment to enable him to conduct cross-examination.

The prosecution opposed the request, arguing that the witness had spent only a short time giving evidence and might not be available the next day.

After hearing both parties, Justice Anenih adjourned the matter till June 17, 2026, for continuation of trial.