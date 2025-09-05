From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged the Muslim Ummah to emulate the humility, justice and fairness of Prophet Muhammad.

Kalu, according to a statement by Special Assistant, on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, stated this, while felicitating with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Mawlud celebration.

The deputy speaker also urged the Muslim faithful to continue to pray for the country and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “I encourage Nigerians of all faiths to use the celebration to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting government’s efforts to strengthen national unity and foster development. The best way to celebrate Prophet Muhammad is to follow his good examples.

“I call on all Nigerians to join the government in on-going efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption and to show love and understanding for one another.”