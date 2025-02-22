From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a total sum of $132,362.43 and N78, 566,324.81 to American, Spanish, and Swiss victims of local fraudsters.

The handover ceremony took place on Friday, at the EFCC’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ola Olukoyede, who performed the handover, said the event demonstrated the commitment of the federal government of Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

Olukoyede emphasised the importance of international cooperation and synergy in the fight against financial crimes, which has become a global issue.

In addition to the monetary assets, the EFCC also handed over vehicles and real estate to citizens of Spain, the United States of America and Switzerland.

“We are here to demonstrate that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through EFCC is ready to do everything possible to prevent financial crimes from being perpetrated in our system.

“And when one has taken place, we investigate, and where assets are involved, we trace to recover and where necessary, prosecute.

“We don’t just recover, we restitute the victims. We are here this morning to restitute those who were victimised through the perpetration of economic and financial crimes,” the EFCC boss said.

The acting Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Maria Higon Velasco, received $1,300 and evidence of N30 million already transferred to the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria.

Florent Geel, Senior Political Officer, First Secretary, Embassy of Switzerland, received $100,011.43 on behalf of a victim.

Charles Smith, Legal Attache, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Embassy of the United States, received various sums of money, Bitcoin cryptocurrency, and properties on behalf of American victims.