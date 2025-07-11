From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC), have arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale confirmed the development on Friday.

According to him, their arrest followed surveillance and credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

Items recovered from them include a pump action rifle, five high-end cars, a motorbike, several mobile phones, laptop computers and incriminating documents.

Oyewale added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.