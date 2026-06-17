INEC reinstates Gombe as SDP national chairman in portal update

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Professor Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe as the recognised national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This was reflected on the Commission’s portal following its compliance with a court order directing the restoration of Professor Gombe’s status as the recognised chairman of the party.

Before the latest adjustment, the Commission had earlier listed the removed party chairman as the recognised leader of the SDP, a development that had generated internal controversy within the party.

Following the revision, the party’s national leadership structure now displayed on the INEC portal shows Professor Gombe as National Chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye as National Secretary, Hajia Maggie Mariam as National Treasurer, Bello Ado Huseni as National Financial Secretary, and Aderemi as National Legal Adviser.

The development is expected to influence ongoing conversations around the internal leadership arrangements in the party and may shape the party’s administrative and political direction ahead of future engagements.