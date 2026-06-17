Enugu North senatorial by-election: Mbah boosts APC’s chances with scorecard

Charges party supporters on door-to-door campaign

Asogwa: I won’t disappoint Enugu North

Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah has boosted the senatorial bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 20, 2026 by-election for Enugu North Senatorial District, listing reasons the zone would overwhelmingly vote for the party.

The seat, if won, would be the APC’s first-ever electoral victory in the state.

He described Asogwa as the best candidate, given his track record.

The governor spoke on Wednesday at the grand finale of the party’s campaign as the zone prepares to elect a replacement for its deceased lawmaker, the late Senator Okey Ezea, who died in November 2025.

“Go and thumbprint the ballots. And when they want to know what APC has done for you, tell them that this administration, this party has broken the 65-year jinx and has brought your son to head the University of Nigeria Nsukka as the Vice Chancellor. Tell them that as a result of that, hundreds of your sons and daughters have been employed in UNN.

“Also tell them that this party is building 102 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres in your senatorial district.

“Tell them that the over 40km Abakpa/Penoks-Ugwogo Nike–Opi–Nsukka road is being dualised with a major investment to cut through the hills and fill the valleys to make it straighter and safer at huge costs.

“You need to tell them that the Ohebedim Aluminium Factory will be commissioned in October.

“Just tell them, just in case they have forgotten, that just a few weeks ago, I flagged off the construction of 52.2km that will traverse Nguru, Lejja, Aku, Akpakume Nze, Egede, Affa and Eke.

“When you thumbprint the broom, tell them that just a few days ago, we flagged off the construction of Igogoro, Amachara, Ikpamodo, Ipa and Amaja road. Tell them also that the road is going on as I speak.

“Do not also forget to remind them that we are investing in the future of your children. We built 102 Smart Green Schools where we are investing over N1bn on each school so that these kids can fit in and be ready for the future. They will be first-class brains.

“What you see in terms of the brick and mortar is only a fraction of the story. Here, they will be taught Artificial Intelligence, which will have the same effect on the world economy as electricity. So, tell them that is why we are investing insanely in education,” he stated.

Mbah, however, urged the party’s supporters not to rest on their oars, declaring that nothing but an overwhelming victory was acceptable, reminding them that the by-election would be the first test of the party’s popularity in the northern part of the state.

“I can sense victory already in the air. With the crowd I see here today, with the who-is-who in Enugu North Zone here, it means we can almost fall into the temptation that this election is a fait accompli.

“But I warn you, what we are witnessing here today is good. Our candidate is also the champion of the interests of the masses. You know that. But the work is not done yet. So, do not go back home and sleep.

“As you leave here, you have to go door-to-door, go to all the families, the communities, the homes, kindreds and tell them where to vote,” he charged them.

The Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, said that the governor had already given the party’s candidate a to-do list once elected into the Senate to ensure that the interest of the zone is well represented.

“In my presence, he told him to ensure that all roads in Enugu North are captured in the federal budget. He told him that there is need to elevate UNN’s budget and that of the Federal Polytechnic Ohodo so that the institutions in our land will be viable. These are just a few,” Ossai said.

He equally dismissed the propaganda that former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was supporting another party’s candidate, saying: “This is not true because we all heard him debunk it.”

Ugwuanyi, in his remark, reiterated that nothing other than voting massively for APC and Asogwa could guarantee quality representation for Enugu North.

Speaking, Asogwa, who conducted a minute of silence in honour of the late Senator Ezea, thanked the APC and the people of Enugu North for upholding equity and justice by ensuring that the senatorial seat remained in Igboeze South, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“I have promised my people that I can never disappoint. There is hardly a person that has not known what I have done towards the progress of Enugu North Zone and Enugu State in general. But what they saw before now is just the beginning. Our business is human empowerment,” he stressed.

Other speakers at the well-attended rally, which had the presence of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh (SAN), and the Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, included the Council Chairman of Igboeze South, Barr Ferdinand Ukwueze; Chairman of the Campaign Organisation, Barr Chigozie Okonkwo; House of Representatives members, Hon Mark Obetta and Hon Denis Agbo; as well as Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Ejike Amaedu, Dominic Ezema, Amb Favour Asogwa, Commissioner Sunday Ajogwu, and Chief Charly Arthur.

They described Asogwa as the right man for the job, noting that Governor Mbah’s projects had endeared the APC to the people of the state and promised massive votes for the party on Saturday and in the 2027 elections.