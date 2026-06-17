World Cup: Ronaldo reacts to 1-1 draw with DR Congo

17 June 2026 10:49 pm WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s captain, has reacted to their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was unable to add to his international goal record as they fell short against the Leopards.

The 41-year-old had only two scuffed shots in the 90 minutes he played in Houston.

Joao Neves scored for Portugal, before Yohan Wissa headed home the equalizer before half time.

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Ronaldo took to social media to write: “It’s not the start we wanted but this is FAR from being over.

“Focus on the next game.”

Portugal’s next group game is against Uzbekistan next Tuesday.

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