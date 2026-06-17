World Cup: England beat Croatia 4-2 in thrilling opener.

England began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on a winning note with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in a thrilling Group L encounter at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday.

Harry Kane scored twice, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford added second-half goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame a spirited Croatian challenge to secure all three points before a crowd of 70,389 spectators.

England took an early lead in the 12th minute after Kane converted a penalty before doubling their advantage shortly before half-time. However, Croatia responded strongly through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa, who scored either side of the interval to level the contest at 2-2.

The Three Lions regained control almost immediately after the restart when Bellingham restored England’s lead in the 47th minute following a well-worked move.

England then dominated large spells of the second half, displaying greater intensity, creativity and attacking intent.

Rashford sealed the victory five minutes from time, finishing off a swift attacking move involving Bukayo Saka and England’s substitutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Despite conceding twice, England showed resilience and maturity, particularly in the latter stages of the match. Kane also produced a crucial defensive intervention deep into stoppage time, throwing himself in front of a goal-bound effort to preserve his side’s advantage.

The victory gives England an early advantage in Group L, which also features Ghana and Panama, as Tuchel’s side continue their quest to win a first World Cup title since 1966.

While questions remain over England’s defensive lapses, their attacking quality offered plenty of encouragement as they made a strong statement in their opening fixture.