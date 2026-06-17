2027: Ajadi congratulates Open Salawu on emergence as Oyo APM deputy governorship candidate

The candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) for Oyo Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated Ogbomoso-born politician and entrepreneur, Engr. Muftau Open Salawu, on his emergence and official unveiling as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State.

Ajadi, in a congratulatory message made available to journalists on Wednesday, described Open Salawu’s selection as a well-deserved recognition of his competence, commitment to public service and invaluable contributions to the development of Oyo State.

The APM Oyo Central Senatorial candidate noted that the emergence of the former head of the state’s Project Monitoring Team as the running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, would further strengthen the vision of sustaining the developmental strides initiated by Governor Seyi Makinde under the Omituntun agenda.

According to Ajadi, the choice of Open Salawu reflects the determination of the coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APM to present tested and experienced leaders capable of consolidating on the gains recorded in the state over the years.

He said: “I heartily congratulate my brother and friend, Engr. Muftau Open Salawu, on his emergence and unveiling as the Deputy Governorship candidate of our great party, the Allied People’s Movement, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This appointment is a testament to your outstanding record of service, your dedication to excellence and your unwavering commitment to the progress and development of Oyo State. Your years of experience in engineering, project monitoring and public administration have prepared you for this important assignment.

“I have no doubt that your partnership with Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi will provide visionary leadership and ensure the continuity of people-oriented policies and programmes that will take Oyo State to greater heights.

“The people of Oyo State deserve leaders with proven integrity, competence and a genuine passion for service. I believe that the Adekanmbi/Open Salawu ticket embodies these qualities and represents hope for sustainable development and prosperity for our dear state.”

Ajadi also called on members of the APM, supporters of the coalition and the people of Oyo State to rally behind the party’s candidates in the interest of unity, progress and continuity.

He added: “This is a time for all stakeholders to put aside differences and work together for the collective good of our state. Politics should be about service, development and improving the lives of our people.

“I urge party faithful and all lovers of progress across Oyo State to support our candidates at all levels. Together, we can build on the achievements already recorded and usher in a new era of inclusive growth, improved infrastructure, quality education, better healthcare and enhanced security.

“Engr. Open Salawu is a man of capacity and character, and I am confident that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in helping to deliver good governance to the people of Oyo State.”

Ajadi further prayed for divine wisdom, strength and success for the deputy governorship candidate as preparations gather momentum towards the 2027 elections.

Open Salawu, an accomplished engineer and entrepreneur from Ogbomoso, was officially unveiled on Wednesday at the APM Secretariat in Oke Ado, Ibadan, during a gathering attended by party leaders, members and stakeholders.

His nomination as running mate to Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi is seen by political observers as a strategic move aimed at consolidating support across the state and sustaining the developmental agenda championed by Governor Seyi Makinde over the last seven years.