Cultists allegedly kill man in Warri attack

A middle-aged man identified simply as Yemi has been reportedly hacked to death following a suspected cult clash in Iyara community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sources from the area disclosed that suspected rival cult members stormed the deceased’s residence on Tuesday evening and attacked him with machetes.

“It is believed that the assailants were members of a rival cult group,” a source said.

According to residents, the attackers trailed the victim to his residence, where they killed him and fled the scene.

Some residents, who were mourning the deceased and were seen discussing the incident in hushed tones when newsmen arrived at the scene on Wednesday, described him as a lively and friendly young man known for his singing talent and cheerful disposition.

“Yemi was a good singer, full of life and always making people laugh. He related well with everyone and was very friendly,” a resident said.

Other community sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the deceased had previously been linked to the killing of another youth in the area.

The source claimed that he was captured in a video allegedly circulated after an incident some time ago, leading to his arrest by security operatives.

“He was taken to Zone 5 Police Headquarters for investigation and was recently released on bail after spending some time at the Okere Correctional Centre,” they alleged. They further claimed that he had only recently recovered from a gunshot wound to his leg before his death.

It was not immediately clear whether the cult group attacked him on this occasion, but some residents expressed concern over the rising wave of cult-related violence in Warri and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to curb the menace.

They lamented that many young people were losing their lives to cult clashes at a time when the country was already battling insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

“Something urgent must be done to stop these killings before our youths wipe themselves out. Rather than killing one another, young people should unite against the security challenges facing our communities,” a resident said.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but did not give details.