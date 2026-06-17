Ekiti election: NSCDC deploys 10,000 officers to ensure free, fair polls

As part of its statutory mandate to ensure a peaceful, credible and violence-free atmosphere during the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered the massive deployment of 10,000 officers and men across the state.

To guarantee total security coverage, personnel have been drawn from various state commands, including Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Ogun and Kogi, alongside specialised operational reinforcements from Zones 11 and 6.

In a statement, the Commandant General (CG) of the NSCDC also directed the immediate deployment of the corps’ elite tactical units to neutralise any potential security threats.

According to the statement, these highly trained squads include the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad (SIS), the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, the Specialised Female Squad, the Mining Marshals, the Special Force and Crack Squad, and the K9 Unit (highly trained dogs for detection and crowd control).

To ensure seamless execution of the operational blueprint, the CG has designated the Deputy Commandant General in charge of operations, DCG Ayuba Phillips, to represent him and personally lead the election security exercise on the ground in Ekiti State.

Reaffirming the corps’ absolute readiness, the CG stated:

“Our mission in Ekiti State is definitive: to protect the integrity of the democratic process and guarantee the safety of every voter, election official and citizen. We will tolerate no form of electoral violence, thuggery or disruption. Our specialised squads and tactical forces are fully briefed and strategically positioned to maintain absolute law and order.”

The statement noted that the NSCDC is working in close and robust synergy with sister security organisations to provide comprehensive security coverage before, during and after the election cycle. All deployed personnel have been strictly charged to maintain the highest level of professionalism, neutrality and civility while executing their duties in compliance with the Electoral Act.

The corps urged the people of Ekiti State to come out peacefully and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation, while remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities to security operatives.