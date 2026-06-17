Kumuyi global crusade takes message of hope to Abuja, targets 200,000

As economic hardship, insecurity and global uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on millions of people, renowned evangelist and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr William Kumuyi, is set to bring a message of hope and spiritual renewal to Abuja through the 2026 edition of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK).

Organisers of the event say more than 200,000 worshippers from Nigeria and across the world are expected to participate in the crusade, which begins on June 24 in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the FCT State Overseer of the church, Pastor Edison Daminabo, described the crusade as a platform for salvation, healing, deliverance and renewed faith in God’s power to transform lives.

The crusade, themed “Christ’s Wonder-Working Power,” is expected to attract participants physically and virtually from several countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

According to Daminabo, what started as a local evangelistic outreach has evolved into a global movement touching lives across continents.

He recalled that the crusade was first hosted in Abuja in 2021 before expanding to different parts of Nigeria and the international community, adding that the ministry has consistently impacted lives through the preaching of the gospel.

“The central focus of the crusade remains salvation through Jesus Christ,” he said. “While people receive healing, miracles and deliverance, the ultimate goal is to lead men and women to eternal life through faith in Christ.”

The cleric noted that thousands of participants in previous editions had shared testimonies of healing, restoration and divine intervention in various life challenges.

He disclosed that activities would commence at the Deeper Life Bible Church Cathedral grounds in Abuja on June 24, while subsequent sessions from June 26 would be moved to a larger stadium venue to accommodate the expected crowd.

The programme will feature evening revival meetings, ministers’ conferences and youth-focused gatherings, with live broadcasts allowing audiences around the world to participate remotely.

Daminabo described Abuja as a strategic location for the event because of its accessibility and central position within the country.

He also called on media organisations to support the crusade through adequate publicity, describing the media as an important partner in promoting values that strengthen society.

According to him, the event comes at a critical period when many nations are grappling with conflict, economic challenges and social instability.

“We believe people need hope now more than ever before,” he said. “The message of the crusade is that God’s power remains greater than fear, insecurity and every challenge confronting humanity.”

Daminabo further emphasised the role of the church in nation-building, noting that religious institutions contribute to good governance by promoting moral values, praying for leaders and encouraging responsible leadership.

“The church supports government by serving as a moral foundation, guiding leaders, praying for them and encouraging them to make the right decisions,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians not to lose faith despite prevailing challenges, expressing confidence that the crusade would inspire spiritual revival and renewed confidence in God.

Reflecting on previous editions of the programme, the cleric noted that the gatherings had been peaceful and orderly, with no major security incidents recorded.

He expressed optimism that this year’s edition would mark another milestone in the global evangelistic ministry of Kumuyi, whose outreach continues to draw large audiences despite his advancing age.

With preparations in top gear and thousands expected to converge on Abuja, organisers say the crusade promises to be one of the largest Christian gatherings in the country this year.