Embattled music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has suffered a major blow as his lawyer Anthony Ricco has stepped down from his legal team.

Diddy, who faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, transportation and engaging in prostitution is in detention ahead of his trial on May 5, 2025.

Ricco who issued a blunt statement, according to media reports, made it clear that “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs”.

His decision was revealed in a motion for withdrawal of counsel filed in New York on Friday and he added that there were ongoing talks with lead counsel Mark Agnifilo and Ricco before the motion was filed.

Ricco stated that he would provide no further details to support the application while disclosing that he had notified government prosecutors.

He also said his stepping down would not cause a delay to the current schedule of a trial in May.